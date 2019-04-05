Home

MORDUE John peacefully passed away at the West Berkshire Community Hospital on 12th March 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St Mary & St Nicholas Church Compton on Friday 29th March at 11:00am followed by interment. Flowers or donations if preferred for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: (01635)43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
