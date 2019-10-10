Home

MORTON, Joy Veronica passed away peacefully on 24th September 2019 aged 75. For many years she was a teacher at The Clere School. Despite having a stroke 17 years ago, she remained active for a long time with travel, photography and painting. Declining health led to her living at Donnington Care Home, where she was loved and well-cared for by all the staff. She will be sadly missed by friends and family. The Funeral Service and celebration of her life will take place at the West Berkshire Crematorium at 3.00p.m. on Wednesday 23rd October, and afterwards at The Berkshire Arms. Family flowers only. Donations to the Stroke Association c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 10, 2019
