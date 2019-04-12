Home

MOYLE. James. On 25th March 2019, Jim died peacefully in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 85 years. May he rest in peace. Husband of Trish, father of Marnie and Scot, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Wednesday 10th April at 2:15pm. Donations if desired for the Firefighters Charity or the Salvation Army may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 12, 2019
