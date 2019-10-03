|
MUNDAY on 22nd September, Vivien passed away at Countess of Brecknock Hospice, Andover aged 68 years. Much loved wife of Pat, dear mother of Stephen and Sally, nanny to Catherine and Jack. Funeral service to take place at St Michael & All Angel's Church, Lambourn on Thursday 10th October at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired to Racing Welfare c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 3, 2019