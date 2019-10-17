Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NEWBERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NEWBERY

Add a Memory
NEWBERY Obituary
NEWBERY, Robert passed away peacefully on Monday 7th October 2019 aged 87 years. Much loved Father of Jeremy and Martin and Grandfather of Joseph and Emily, he will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. A Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Kingsclere on Thursday 24th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, online atwww.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or by cheque to 'Friends of St Mary's Kingsclere Limited' c/o Howe & Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.