NEWBERY, Robert passed away peacefully on Monday 7th October 2019 aged 87 years. Much loved Father of Jeremy and Martin and Grandfather of Joseph and Emily, he will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. A Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Kingsclere on Thursday 24th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, online atwww.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or by cheque to 'Friends of St Mary's Kingsclere Limited' c/o Howe & Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019