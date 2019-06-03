|
NEWCOMBE. Roy Miles, suddenly but peacefully on 7th April 2019, aged 83 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife Jill and children Jane, Marion, Stuart, grandchildren Edward, Emma, Charlotte, Georgina and Patrick and great grandson Jack. Private cremation followed by Thanksgiving Service at St Lawrence Church, Hungerford on Friday 26th April at 2.30pm. All are welcome at Hungerford Cricket Pavilion where he was a Life Vice President to join the family for a Cricket Club Tea. Please, no black and Guiding wear if appropriate. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Dogs Trust and R.N.L.I. c/o Dianne Mackinder, Wagon Yard, London Road, Marlborough, SN8 1LH. Tel: 01672 512444.
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019