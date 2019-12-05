Home

NOONAN Anne Maria. Sadly passed away at St Michaels's hospice after a short battle with cancer on 20th November 2019. She will be greatly missed, but remembered forever by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church Kingsclere on Monday 9th December at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if you desire donations to be made, please make them to St Michaels Hospice c/o L Titcombe and Family Funeral Directors 8 Swan Street, Kingsclere RG 20 5PJ 01635 299900
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019
