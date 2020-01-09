|
ORME, John Trevor sadly passed away at home on 27th December 2019. He was a much loved husband to Carole, a dear dad to Steve and Chris and a loving granddad to Toby, with a smile and a kind word to many. Funeral Service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 2.00pm. Black optional. Please wear a splash of colour to celebrate John's life. Refreshments will follow. No flowers please. If you wish, charitable donations in John's memory may be made to 'Newbury Cancer Care Trust' c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020