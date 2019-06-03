|
Page. Kathleen Margaret sadly passed away on 23rd March. Loving wife of the late Gordon John Page, and a dear partner to Nigel for the past 17 years. A dearly loved Mum to Stephen, Jeanette, Lorraine and Keith, nanny to many and great grandma to 13. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 25th April at St Mary's Church, Shaw at 1.30pm followed by burial at Thatcham Cemetery at 2.30pm. Donations in Kath's memory to the Chemotherapy Unit at Royal Berkshire Hospital can be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019