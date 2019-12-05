|
PAINTING Alan Keith passed peacefully away aged 70 years at West Berkshire Community Hospital on 20th November 2019. Alan will be greatly missed by all that knew him, especially his mother Sylvia, brother Philip, partner Sam, his children Michael and Michelle and all his grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 14.15pm. Please wear bright colours, no black. Family flowers only but donations in Alan's memory can be made to Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust (Rainbow Rooms) and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019