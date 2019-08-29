|
PARKER Lance Michael Charles. Passed away peacefully on 14th August 2019 at his home in Milford on Sea, having moved from Chieveley in 2013. Husband, Father, "Grandad Seaside" and Brother. Funeral to take place at All Saints' Parish Church, Milford on Sea on Thursday 29th August at 1.00pm. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations to Oakhaven Hospice Trust and New Forest Basics Bank (Food Bank) may be made online at virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/LanceParker or Cheques, payable to either charity, may be sent c/o F.W. House & Sons, 33-34 St. Thomas' Street, Lymington, Hampshire SO41 9NE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019