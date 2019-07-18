|
Pearce Peter Edward formerly of Chieveley passed away peacefully on 30th June at the Exeter & District Hospice aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Bernice, loving father of Rachel and a much loved Friend. Funeral service to take place on Friday 26th July at St Mary's Church, Chieveley at 2.30pm The family asks that there are no flowers. Please instead donations if desired will be given to The Duchess of Kent Hospice at Reading and may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury Berkshire RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019