Pease, Gordon passed away peacefully on 10th March 2020 aged 87 years. Beloved husband to his wife Jo, stepfather to Tracey and Dawn, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Ryan, Nyle and Issy. Will be greatly missed by us all and by his friends and neighbours. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 25th March 2020 at 10.00, all welcome. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to local Dementia group c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020