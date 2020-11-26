|
|
PERKIN, Michael Roger died peacefully at home on 20 November, aged 85. Beloved wife of Margaret, father of Mark, Cathy and Olly, father in law of Bev, Adam and Francesca, grandfather of Lois, Charlie, Sam and Rosa. Private funeral by invitation at West Berks Crematorium on 11 December afternoon, followed by a Memorial Service next year. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Water Aid and The Miriam Dean Fund c/o Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020