Pike Sidney James formerly of Church Way Hungerford. In the early hours of 29 July Sid passed away peacefully at St Richards Hospital Chichester aged 89. He will be greatly missed by his wife Chris, daughters Sue and Judy and granddaughter Rhiannon. The funeral will take place at 11am on the 20th August 2019 at St John the Baptist Church Kirdford West Sussex followed by an unattended cremation and family reception. Family flowers only please. For donations and further information please visithttps://sidney-pike.muchloved.com
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019