PINNOCK. Ian passed away on 19th March 2019 aged 67 years at Basingstoke Hospital. Loving husband of Mavis and caring father of Jonathan and Sarah. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. The Funeral will take place on Friday 26th April at West Berkshire Crematorium at 2:15pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made to Basing Unit or Ward D3 at Basingstoke Hospital, c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019