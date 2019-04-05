|
Pocock. Colin Richard died 12th March, aged 46 years, peacefully after a short illness at The Royal Berkshire Hospital. Very much loved son of Richard and Beryl, beloved brother of Jo, adored uncle to Jacob and a wonderful dad to AJ and Harry. Our wonderful son taken too soon and the bestest bro in the world. The Funeral Service will take place on 10th April at St Mary The Virgin Church, Chieveley at 2pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Bloodwise and ICU at Royal Berkshire Hospital c/o Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury RG14 6DB Telephone enquiries 0163541615
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019