Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PRESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PRESTON

Add a Memory
PRESTON Obituary
PRESTON on 3rd February Olive passed away at the North Hampshire Hospital aged 86. Beloved wife of Michael, mother to Simon, Richard and the late Nigel (Manny), grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at St Laurence's Church, West Woodhay on Thursday 27th February at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only but donations if desired in her memory to Cystic Fibrosis Trust c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -