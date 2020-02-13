|
|
PRESTON on 3rd February Olive passed away at the North Hampshire Hospital aged 86. Beloved wife of Michael, mother to Simon, Richard and the late Nigel (Manny), grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at St Laurence's Church, West Woodhay on Thursday 27th February at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only but donations if desired in her memory to Cystic Fibrosis Trust c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020