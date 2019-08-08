|
PRIOR On 26th July Michael (Joe) died suddenly at Great Western Hospital aged 70 years, much loved husband of Margaret and dear father of Wayne, Christopher and Carina, grandfather of Hannah, Caitlin, Madeleine, Linnea, Anton, Sebastian and Lee. Funeral service to be held at St Michael & All Angels Church, Lambourn on Friday 30th August at 12 noon. Donations in his memory if desired to British Lung Foundation, c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019