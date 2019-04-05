|
PUFFETT On 23rd March Rhonda (Ron) passed away suddenly at home, aged 78 years. He will be sadly missed by his two sons, Anthony and Nigel and all his family, now happily reunited with Sue. Funeral service to be held at St Michael's & All Angels Church, Lambourn on Thursday 4th April at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in his memory if desired to South Central Ambulance Service, c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019