RAWLINGS Royston passed away peacefully in Birchwood care home on 16th February 2020. Dear husband of Sylvia, dad to Simon, Tim and Neil, father-in-law to Selena and Emma, grandad to Hannah, Matthew, Amy and Natasha and great grandad to Destiny, Rhianna and Ethan. The funeral service will be held at St. Nicolas Church Newbury on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 1.00pm. It will then be followed by a family burial at Shaw cemetery. Family flowers only with donations to Dementia UK c/o Turner Brothers Newbury. The family request no black to be worn.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020