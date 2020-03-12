|
READ Jean. Passed away on 29th February 2020 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading aged 79 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Cremation service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 2.00pm. Memorial service will take place at St Mary's Church Speen on Wednesday 25th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020