Riches (formerly Rumble) Rosina Edith sadly passed away at Royal Berkshire hospital on October 7th 2019 aged 84 years. Beloved wife to Charlie, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. Greatly missed by carer Catherine. Funeral to take place at St Peters Church Brimpton on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations to St Peters Church Woolhampton church fund c/o funeral directors L Titcombe and Family, 8 Swan Street, Kingsclere, RG20 5PJ Telephone 01635 299900
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019
