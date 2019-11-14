Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberts

Add a Memory
Roberts Obituary
Roberts (formerly Henley) née Little. Marjorie Mabel passed away peacefully on the 30th October at the Great Western Hospital Swindon, aged 89 years. A much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, forever in our hearts. A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Mary's Church Chilton Foliat on Friday 22nd November at 10.30 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. However, if desired, donations in her memory may be made to the British Heart Foundation c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Services, Wagon Yard, London Road, Marlborough, Wiltshire. SN8 1LH
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -