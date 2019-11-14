|
Roberts (formerly Henley) née Little. Marjorie Mabel passed away peacefully on the 30th October at the Great Western Hospital Swindon, aged 89 years. A much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, forever in our hearts. A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Mary's Church Chilton Foliat on Friday 22nd November at 10.30 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. However, if desired, donations in her memory may be made to the British Heart Foundation c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Services, Wagon Yard, London Road, Marlborough, Wiltshire. SN8 1LH
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019