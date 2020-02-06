Home

Robinson, Ian passed away peacefully on 28th January 2020, aged 84 years. Loving husband to Angela. Father to Sonya and Colin (Frank) and Gramps to Matthew, Jordan and Daniel. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Hayley's Companions and Dementia UK c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 6, 2020
