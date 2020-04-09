|
ROBINSON Barry sadly passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 26th March 2020 aged 79 years. Loving Husband, Father and Gramps to wife Roz, sons David, Peter and Steven and Granddaughters Carey, Caitlin and Edie. There will be a family attended funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 30th April 2020. Charitable donations in Barry's memory if desired can be made to the Thames Valley and Chiltern Air Ambulance Trust c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020