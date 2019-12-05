|
RUCKMAN Chris sadly passed away on 26th November aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Janet nee Fox, dear dad to Stephen and Neil, and a loving grandfather to all his grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at St Nicolas Church, Newbury on 19th December at 1pm. Please wear a splash of colour for Chris. Family flowers only but donations in Chris's memory can be made to Parkinsons UK Newbury and District Branch and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019