RUSSELL James Alexander. Peacefully at the Cumberland Infirmary on Tuesday 29th October 2019 aged 90 years. Loving husband, father and grandfather of Eileen, John and Andrew, Ben and Tom and a dear father-in-law to Conor and Michelle. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Carlisle Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 3:00 pm. Family flowers only; donations, if so desired, in aid of the Alzheimer's Society. All enquiries to George Hudson and Sons, Funeral Directors, Tel 01228 521913.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019