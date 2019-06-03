Home

SAMPSON Kathleen Mary passed away on Sunday 31st March 2019 aged 93. A great lady who will be sadly missed. Wife of Peter, mother of Jane, Tracy and Paul, grandmother of Kurtis, Katelin, Lucille, Bradley and Zachary. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 29th April at 11:15. Family flowers only, donations to Newbury Cancer Care may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
