SAMPSON Peter Charles passed away at home on 10th November 2020 aged 91. A lovely man who will be sadly missed. Husband of the late Kathleen, father of Jane, Tracy and Paul, grandfather of Kurtis, Katelin, Lucille, Bradley and Zachary. Private funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 11:00. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's society to benefit the Newbury Dementia Action Alliance may be made online via Peter's tribute page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 19, 2020