SETCHELL, Elizabeth "Vera" (formerly Goddard of Leckhampstead), aged 91 years, quietly passed away on Sunday 2nd February in Royal Berkshire Hospital after a period of illness. She is survived by her two sons, David and Richard, but will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral at West Berks Crematorium 11.00am Thursday 27th February. Immediate family flowers only, but please wear bright colours, no black ties thankyou. Donations to Royal Berks Charity.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 6, 2020
