SHAILES Derek sadly passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved husband to Jean, dear dad to Clive, Terry and the late Neil, father-in-law to Julie and a much adored grandad to Abi, Ben, Christopher and Rebecca. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Speen at 2pm on Thursday 22nd August 2019 followed by a family burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only but donations in Derek's memory can be made to St. Mary's Church, Speen and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 15, 2019