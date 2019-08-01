Home

Sheppard Obituary
Sheppard Alan John passed peacefully away on Thursday 18th July 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Brenda, loving father to Mark, Ian, Alison and Helen, adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Joanne, Joseph, Louie, Benjamin, Jackson and Eli. A Service of Celebration to be held at Thatcham Crematorium on Friday 16th August at 1.30pm (no black to be worn at the request of Alan, colours only please.) Family flowers only, but donations if desired, to Thames Valley & Chiltern Air Ambulance, thank you. Any enquiries to Co-op Thatcham Funeral Care.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019
