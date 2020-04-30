|
|
SHEPPARD, Margaret Edith passed away peacefully on 19th April 2020 aged 85 years at Basingstoke Hospital. Loved always and will be sadly missed by, Ian, Pauline, Martin, Jackie, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to the current situation there will be a private service on 15th June 2020 at 10am at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Anna's Challenges, who raise awareness for children with Cystic Fibrosis locally and send c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020