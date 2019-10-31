|
Skehan Ellen died peacefully at the Great Western Hospital, Swindon on 23 October, aged 86. Beloved wife of Bob and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's church, Chilton Foliat at 12.30 pm on Thursday, 7 November. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory payable to Prospect Hospice, c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019