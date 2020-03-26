Home

SLEEMAN Keith William, retired architect, passed away peacefully on 10th March age 78. Loving Father to Becky and Bella and Grandfather to Alison, Finn and Ava, will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 14th April 2020. A celebration of Keith's life to be held later in the year. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made payable to The Duchess Of Kent Hospice and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG141HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 26, 2020
