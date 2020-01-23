Home

Smalley. Patricia Mary. Pat passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020 with family at her side after a long and happy life, aged 91 years. Dearly loved mum, grandma and great grandma. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service of Celebration for Pat's Life at St Lawrence's Church, Hungerford on Tuesday 28th January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK and Wiltshire Air Ambulance c/o Dianne Mackinder, Wagon Yard, London Road, Marlborough, Wiltshire, SN8 1LH. Tel: 01672 512444.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 23, 2020
