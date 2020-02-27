Home

SMITH Raymond Edward 'Ray' peacefully passed away on 11th February 2020 aged 86 years. A much beloved husband, cherished Father and Grandfather. His love for sharing stories and kindness will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 10th March at St Marks Church, Cold Ash at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made payable to Newbury District Cancer Care Trust and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG141HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 27, 2020
