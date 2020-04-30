|
SMITH Edna passed away on 14th April 2020 at home aged 88 years. she will be missed by all her family and friends. Private funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Monday 4th May 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Salvation Army may be made via Edna's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020