SMITH Viviona Margharita, passed away peacefully on 25th October 2020 at North Hants Hospital. Loving Mother to Richard, grandmother to Emma and Daniella and great grandmother to India Rose, she will sadly missed by all her family and her many friends in Highclere. A private funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired can be made payable to AGE UK and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 5, 2020