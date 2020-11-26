|
Smith, Edith Joan known to all as Joan, passed away peacefully on 12th November 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved mother of Valerie, Stephen John, Michael and Terry. Grandmother to Anthony, Richard, Christopher, Jamie, and Amy. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium On Tuesday the 8th December 2020 at 1pm. Sadly due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. Please do not send flowers, if desired, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK at www.howeandson/tributes-and-donations All enquiries c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020