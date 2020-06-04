|
Standing. Roderick Fremantle. 9th June, 1932 to 14th April, 2020. Much loved and greatly missed by brother Leo, nephews Roderick, Dominic and Michael, and close friends, Lillian and Nicholas. He was very kind, courteous, and generous, helping others whenever he could. Donations in his memory may be made to the following charities: ZANE (Zimbabwe A National Emergency). Improves living conditions and health for Zimbabwean people of all races. Contact: 020 7060 6643. SAMARITANS (Reading Branch). 59a, Cholmeley Road, Reading, RG1 3NB. All enquiries to Lillian Dewar, 0118 947 8499.
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020