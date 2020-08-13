Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVENS

Add a Memory
STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS, Elizabeth Grace (Betty) Passed away peacefully on 23rd July. Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The funeral Service will take place on August 20th at St Johns Church Newbury at 1pm followed by burial at Shaw Cemetery. Attendance is by invitation only due to the current restrictions. Donations in Bettys memory can be made to The Stroke Club of Newbury or Re-Engage (formally Contact the Elderly) and sent to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -