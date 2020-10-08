Home

STEVENS Paul, peacefully passed away in the Great Western Hospital Swindon on 24th September 2020, aged 46 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium is by invitation only. A celebration of Paul's life will be held later. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be made via Paul's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 8, 2020
