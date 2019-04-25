Home

STEWART. William Jones sadly passed away on 18th April, aged 86. Much loved husband of Tricia, wonderful 'Poppy' to Maggie and Cathy and father-in-law to Esmé. Requiem Mass to be held on Monday 29th April at 12 noon at St. John the Evangelist Church, Newbury followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Diabetes UK and The Royal Berkshire Hospital c/o RC Smallbone Funeral Director, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 25, 2019
