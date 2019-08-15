Home

STIRLAND On 2nd August Peter passed peacefully away at the Great Western Hospital aged 84 years, after a long battle with cancer. Devoted father to John and David, father in law to Sarah, grandad to George and Jack and a loving partner to Marian. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Service to be held at St John's Church, Stockcross on Friday 23rd August at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory if desired to Prostate Cancer UK c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 15, 2019
