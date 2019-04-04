|
|
STOPHER David died peacefully Wednesday 27th March, aged 56 at West Berkshire Hospital following a brave and courageous fight with brain cancer. Much loved son of David and Fenisia, loving and caring husband to Anne, wonderful father to Mark and John, loved brother to Julia. Cruelly taken too soon and will be very sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, friends, sporting and work colleagues. The funeral service will take place at Thatcham Baptist Church Monday 15th April 11am. No flowers please but donations in memory of David to Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust (Rainbow Rooms) c/o A.B. Walker 40 The Broadway Thatcham, RG19 3HP Tel. 01635 873672.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 4, 2019