STORR Vera Patricia sadly passed away on 26th July 2019 aged 93 years. Wife to the late Tommy, beloved mum to Sue, Maggie and Martin, and much loved nanny and grand nanny. Funeral service to take place on 21st August at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am. All friends welcome, family flowers only. Donations in Vera's memory can be made to the Royal British Legion or National Deaf Children's Society and sent to c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berks, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019