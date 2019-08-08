Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STORR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STORR

Add a Memory
STORR Obituary
STORR Vera Patricia sadly passed away on 26th July 2019 aged 93 years. Wife to the late Tommy, beloved mum to Sue, Maggie and Martin, and much loved nanny and grand nanny. Funeral service to take place on 21st August at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am. All friends welcome, family flowers only. Donations in Vera's memory can be made to the Royal British Legion or National Deaf Children's Society and sent to c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berks, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.