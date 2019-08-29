Home

STRETCH Barry Roy sadly passed away at West Berkshire Community Hospital on 13th August 2019 aged 68 years. Barry was a devoted husband and a loving dad and granddad. He will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by many. Funeral to take place on Thursday 5th September 2019 at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11:15am. After the service refreshments will be held at the Swan Inn at Compton, all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only but donations in Barry's memory if desired can be made to the Highclere Ward Endowment Fund c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019
