Stubbings. Joyce (née Sweetland). Died peacefully on Sunday 24th March 2019, aged 99¾ years. Much loved mum of Sheila and to Brian. Loving grandma to Philip and Rachel and to Pratiksha and Jon and great-grandma to Jack and Lucy. She will be sadly missed. A short Committal Service will be held in The Barn, Harbour View Crematorium, Randalls Hill, Lytchett Minster, BH16 6HA on Monday 15th April at 10.00am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Broadstone Baptist Church, 43 York Road, Broadstone, BH18 8EW at 11.30am. All are welcome at one or both services. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Gideons UK may be made online at www.tapperfuneralservice.co.uk
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 12, 2019